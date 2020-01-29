Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 68.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,452 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.2% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI opened at $166.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $134.84 and a 12-month high of $169.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.81 and a 200-day moving average of $155.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.