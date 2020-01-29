Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $7.67 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 151,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $7,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $49.81 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.55.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Coastal Capital Group Inc. Buys 51,081 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF
Coastal Capital Group Inc. Buys 51,081 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF
Vanguard Value ETF Stake Trimmed by Coastal Capital Group Inc.
Vanguard Value ETF Stake Trimmed by Coastal Capital Group Inc.
Coastal Capital Group Inc. Has $22.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Coastal Capital Group Inc. Has $22.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Prudential Financial Inc Shares Purchased by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC
Prudential Financial Inc Shares Purchased by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC
Merck & Co., Inc. Shares Sold by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC
Merck & Co., Inc. Shares Sold by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC
Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Invests $342,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF
Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Invests $342,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report