Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $7.67 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 151,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $7,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $49.81 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.55.

