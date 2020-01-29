iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) is Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 339,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,202 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF makes up about 3.6% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $19,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 19,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 880.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IPAC opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $52.67 and a 52 week high of $59.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.03.

