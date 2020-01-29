Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 16,049 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,049 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 5.5% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $30,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 854.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.57 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.85 and its 200-day moving average is $51.05.

