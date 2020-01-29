Bridge City Capital LLC Purchases 590 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,359,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $217.70 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $182.37 and a 12 month high of $223.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.65 and its 200 day moving average is $203.09.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

