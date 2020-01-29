eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $90.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on eHealth from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut eHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut eHealth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut eHealth from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.20.

EHTH opened at $121.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 124.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.84 and a 200-day moving average of $86.18. eHealth has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $130.00.

In other eHealth news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $138,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 31,722 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $3,181,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,545,004 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

