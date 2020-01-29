Oppenheimer Increases Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target to

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from to in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Acceleron Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from to in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Acceleron Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $73.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $75.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.57.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $79.39 on Tuesday. Acceleron Pharma has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 353.57% and a negative return on equity of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, EVP John D. Quisel sold 5,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $306,821.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,946.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 11,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $595,968.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at $524,219.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,434,502 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLRN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,983,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,442,000 after acquiring an additional 131,930 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,921,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,191,000 after acquiring an additional 124,369 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 83,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,086,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,881,000 after acquiring an additional 75,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.