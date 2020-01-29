Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AZN. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,400 ($97.34) to GBX 8,100 ($106.55) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. HSBC reiterated a reduce rating and set a GBX 6,235 ($82.02) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,475 ($98.33) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,912.14 ($104.08).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN stock opened at GBX 7,695 ($101.22) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a 1-year high of £727.50 ($956.99). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,635.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,240.01. The firm has a market cap of $100.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.