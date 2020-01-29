WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Earns Hold Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley restated their hold rating on shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered WesBanco from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on WesBanco in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $41.50 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WesBanco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.88.

WesBanco stock opened at $34.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.66. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $33.19 and a 52-week high of $43.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.13.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WesBanco will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $375,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $61,891.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 4,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $171,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,343.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in WesBanco during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 1,372.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in WesBanco during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

