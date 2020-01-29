Insider Selling: Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Insider Sells 491 Shares of Stock

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) insider John J. Mcphee sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $20,106.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Herman Miller stock opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.56. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.86 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Herman Miller had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Herman Miller by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Herman Miller from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of Herman Miller from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.