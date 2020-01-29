Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager Acquires $16,813.72 in Stock

Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George acquired 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $16,813.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 6,085,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,150,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

W Whitney George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, W Whitney George acquired 34,066 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $246,978.50.

On Wednesday, January 15th, W Whitney George acquired 40,182 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $298,552.26.

On Monday, January 13th, W Whitney George purchased 28,051 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $207,577.40.

On Friday, January 10th, W Whitney George purchased 12,497 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $91,353.07.

FUND stock opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average is $6.94. Sprott Focus Trust has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $7.49.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUND. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 629,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 223,711 shares during the period. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sprott Focus Trust

There is no company description available for Sprott Focus Trust Inc.

