Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager Acquires $16,813.72 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George acquired 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $16,813.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 6,085,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,150,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

W Whitney George also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 27th, W Whitney George acquired 34,066 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $246,978.50.
  • On Wednesday, January 15th, W Whitney George acquired 40,182 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $298,552.26.
  • On Monday, January 13th, W Whitney George purchased 28,051 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $207,577.40.
  • On Friday, January 10th, W Whitney George purchased 12,497 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $91,353.07.

FUND stock opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average is $6.94. Sprott Focus Trust has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $7.49.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUND. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 629,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 223,711 shares during the period. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sprott Focus Trust

There is no company description available for Sprott Focus Trust Inc.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?    

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Shares Purchased by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Shares Purchased by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC
Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $7.67 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $7.67 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF is Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s 9th Largest Position
iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF is Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s 9th Largest Position
Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 16,049 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF
Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 16,049 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF
Bridge City Capital LLC Purchases 590 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF
Bridge City Capital LLC Purchases 590 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF
eHealth Price Target Raised to $135.00
eHealth Price Target Raised to $135.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report