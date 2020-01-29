Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager Acquires $16,813.72 in Stock

Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George acquired 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $16,813.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 6,085,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,150,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
W Whitney George also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 27th, W Whitney George acquired 34,066 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $246,978.50.
- On Wednesday, January 15th, W Whitney George acquired 40,182 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $298,552.26.
- On Monday, January 13th, W Whitney George purchased 28,051 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $207,577.40.
- On Friday, January 10th, W Whitney George purchased 12,497 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $91,353.07.
FUND stock opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average is $6.94. Sprott Focus Trust has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $7.49.
About Sprott Focus Trust
