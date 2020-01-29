Insider Selling: Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MRAM) VP Sells 3,070 Shares of Stock

Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MRAM) VP Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 3,070 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $15,380.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,169.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MRAM opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. Everspin Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $92.04 million, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 2.05.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 37.34% and a negative net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 65,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 650,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 289,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 47,749 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 56,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 19,791 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 22,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and embedded MRAM products, as well as magnetic sensors and aerospace and satellite electronic systems.

