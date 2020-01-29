Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Downgraded by Redburn Partners

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Redburn Partners lowered shares of Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Lafargeholcim from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised Lafargeholcim from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:HCMLY opened at $10.31 on Monday. Lafargeholcim has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About Lafargeholcim

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, and other products and services; and construction and paving, and trading services.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Analyst Recommendations for Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Shares Purchased by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Shares Purchased by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC
Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $7.67 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $7.67 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF is Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s 9th Largest Position
iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF is Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s 9th Largest Position
Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 16,049 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF
Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 16,049 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF
Bridge City Capital LLC Purchases 590 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF
Bridge City Capital LLC Purchases 590 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF
eHealth Price Target Raised to $135.00
eHealth Price Target Raised to $135.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report