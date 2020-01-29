Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Downgraded by Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners lowered shares of Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Lafargeholcim from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised Lafargeholcim from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:HCMLY opened at $10.31 on Monday. Lafargeholcim has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, and other products and services; and construction and paving, and trading services.

