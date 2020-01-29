Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neon Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It engaged in developing neoantigen-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer by directing the immune system. The company’s product pipeline consists of NEO-PV-01, NEO-PTC-01 and NEO-SV-01 which are in clinical stage. Neon Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Neon Therapeutics from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Neon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Neon Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.18 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.74.

NTGN stock opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08. Neon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $7.51.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Neon Therapeutics will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Gaynor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $27,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 201,822 shares in the company, valued at $276,496.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 10.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 8.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 166,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 12,971 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neon Therapeutics

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

