Insider Selling: Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Director Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.71, for a total value of $75,142.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,664.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TFX stock opened at $380.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.50. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $265.90 and a 52 week high of $389.27.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.22. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $648.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. Barclays set a $365.00 price objective on Teleflex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $420.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC set a $403.00 price objective on Teleflex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,247,000 after purchasing an additional 259,880 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2,616.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,203,000 after acquiring an additional 196,191 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 360.1% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 221,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $75,353,000 after acquiring an additional 173,592 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 423.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,358 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,466,000 after acquiring an additional 118,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter valued at about $39,717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

