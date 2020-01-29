Kenneth S. Wilson Sells 942 Shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $39,027.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,318.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $41.36 on Wednesday. Jabil Inc has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $44.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day moving average of $35.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Jabil had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 94,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Jabil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Jabil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jabil to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

