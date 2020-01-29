Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) EVP Christian Weyer Sells 723 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) EVP Christian Weyer sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $67,990.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,382.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Christian Weyer also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 27th, Christian Weyer sold 1,581 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total value of $194,842.44.
  • On Tuesday, November 26th, Christian Weyer sold 4,373 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $437,300.00.
  • On Tuesday, November 19th, Christian Weyer sold 1,550 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $131,750.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 13th, Christian Weyer sold 946 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $80,410.00.

Shares of ICPT opened at $94.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $56.76 and a one year high of $131.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.82.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $61.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.89 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 143.09% and a negative return on equity of 495.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 80,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2,916.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

ICPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)

