National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Amandla Mk Trust Sells 1,009 Shares

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $70,670.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, January 24th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 4,635 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $324,867.15.
  • On Wednesday, January 22nd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 2,900 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $203,319.00.
  • On Friday, January 10th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 200 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $13,600.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 8th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,200 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $81,648.00.
  • On Monday, January 6th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 5,797 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $396,282.92.
  • On Monday, December 2nd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,400 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $89,516.00.
  • On Friday, November 29th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 4,853 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $310,397.88.
  • On Wednesday, November 27th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 2,600 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $166,426.00.
  • On Monday, November 25th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 4,445 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $284,257.75.
  • On Thursday, November 21st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,565 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $99,862.65.

Shares of NRC stock opened at $70.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. National Research Co. has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $71.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.66 and a beta of 0.78.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 130.25%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from National Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of National Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Research by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,885,000 after purchasing an additional 49,361 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Research by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,421,000 after purchasing an additional 52,656 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of National Research by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of National Research by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 176,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of National Research by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

About National Research

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

