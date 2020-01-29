UBS Group Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €4.40 Price Target

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) received a €4.40 ($5.12) target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SAN. Deutsche Bank set a €3.76 ($4.37) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.50 ($5.23) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.20 ($3.72) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.30 ($3.84) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €4.18 ($4.86).

Banco Santander has a 12 month low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 12 month high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

