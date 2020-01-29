QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Sells $53,500.00 in Stock

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Pamela M. Lopker sold 1,000 shares of QAD stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $53,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,275,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,763,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ QADA opened at $52.33 on Wednesday. QAD Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.79 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average of $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.28 million. QAD had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that QAD Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QADA. ValuEngine cut QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on QAD from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on QAD from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QAD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of QAD by 15.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 30,346 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of QAD by 1,275.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 132,738 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of QAD by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QAD by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of QAD in the third quarter valued at $2,853,000. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

