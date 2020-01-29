Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.77% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ONTX. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.30 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Maxim Group lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.70.

Shares of ONTX stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.48. Onconova Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 872.01% and a negative net margin of 967.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven M. Fruchtman purchased 149,000 shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,885.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director E Premkumar Reddy purchased 500,000 shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 544,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,909.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 826,055 shares of company stock worth $170,887 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $682,000. Institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

