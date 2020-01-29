Insider Buying: Entree Resources Ltd (TSE:ETG) Insider Purchases 68,500 Shares of Stock

Entree Resources Ltd (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) insider SANDSTORM GOLD LTD. acquired 68,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,030.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,212,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,760,894.40.

SANDSTORM GOLD LTD. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, SANDSTORM GOLD LTD. acquired 7,500 shares of Entree Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,850.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, SANDSTORM GOLD LTD. acquired 46,000 shares of Entree Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,410.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, SANDSTORM GOLD LTD. acquired 21,500 shares of Entree Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,492.50.

On Monday, November 18th, SANDSTORM GOLD LTD. acquired 500 shares of Entree Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$185.00.

On Monday, November 11th, SANDSTORM GOLD LTD. acquired 40,500 shares of Entree Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,580.00.

On Friday, November 8th, SANDSTORM GOLD LTD. acquired 43,500 shares of Entree Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,355.00.

On Thursday, October 31st, SANDSTORM GOLD LTD. acquired 49,500 shares of Entree Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,880.00.

Shares of Entree Resources stock opened at C$0.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88. Entree Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of C$0.22 and a twelve month high of C$0.61.

Entree Resources (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on Entree Resources from C$0.45 to C$0.30 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

About Entree Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

