Skeena Resources Ltd (CVE:SKE) Director Walter Coles Jr. Acquires 32,000 Shares

Skeena Resources Ltd (CVE:SKE) Director Walter Coles Jr. bought 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$290,542.66.

Shares of CVE SKE opened at C$1.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.30. Skeena Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$0.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.80 million and a PE ratio of -5.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.55.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

