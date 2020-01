Sebastian Evans Buys 40,000 Shares of Naos Emerging Opportunities Company Ltd (ASX:NCC) Stock

Naos Emerging Opportunities Company Ltd (ASX:NCC) insider Sebastian Evans acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.02 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of A$40,800.00 ($28,936.17).

Sebastian Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 28th, Sebastian Evans purchased 63,000 shares of Naos Emerging Opportunities stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.02 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of A$64,260.00 ($45,574.47).

On Monday, January 13th, Sebastian Evans purchased 720 shares of Naos Emerging Opportunities stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$64.08 ($45.45).

On Wednesday, January 8th, Sebastian Evans purchased 4,340 shares of Naos Emerging Opportunities stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$381.92 ($270.87).

On Monday, December 30th, Sebastian Evans purchased 47,377 shares of Naos Emerging Opportunities stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$4,169.18 ($2,956.86).

On Tuesday, December 17th, Sebastian Evans purchased 1,236 shares of Naos Emerging Opportunities stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$107.53 ($76.26).

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Sebastian Evans purchased 28,204 shares of Naos Emerging Opportunities stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$2,425.54 ($1,720.24).

Shares of ASX NCC opened at A$1.06 ($0.75) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$1.04. The firm has a market cap of $64.35 million and a P/E ratio of -8.44. Naos Emerging Opportunities Company Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.86 ($0.61) and a 1 year high of A$1.18 ($0.83).

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Naos Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of emerging companies outside the S&P/ASX 100 Accumulation Index.

