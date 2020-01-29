Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) a €49.00 Price Target

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) has been given a €49.00 ($56.98) price target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €58.50 ($68.02) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €46.46 ($54.02).

Shares of ETR:DLG opened at €41.99 ($48.83) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €45.32 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1-year low of €22.41 ($26.06) and a 1-year high of €48.38 ($56.26).

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Analyst Recommendations for Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG)

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Mary Kathryn Riskey Sells 1,524 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp Stock
Mary Kathryn Riskey Sells 1,524 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp Stock
Neon Therapeutics Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Neon Therapeutics Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Insider Selling: Teleflex Incorporated Director Sells 200 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Teleflex Incorporated Director Sells 200 Shares of Stock
Kenneth S. Wilson Sells 942 Shares of Jabil Inc Stock
Kenneth S. Wilson Sells 942 Shares of Jabil Inc Stock
ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc EVP Christian Weyer Sells 723 Shares of Stock
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc EVP Christian Weyer Sells 723 Shares of Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report