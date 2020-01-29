Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) a €49.00 Price Target

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) has been given a €49.00 ($56.98) price target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €58.50 ($68.02) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €46.46 ($54.02).

Shares of ETR:DLG opened at €41.99 ($48.83) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €45.32 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1-year low of €22.41 ($26.06) and a 1-year high of €48.38 ($56.26).

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

