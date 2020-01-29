B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder Purchases $94,858.71 in Stock

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 9,309 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $94,858.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 15,413 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.24 per share, with a total value of $157,829.12.

On Friday, January 10th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 94,151 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $954,691.14.

On Tuesday, January 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 183,927 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $1,872,376.86.

On Wednesday, October 30th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 25,500 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $68,850.00.

NASDAQ RILY opened at $26.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.85. B. Riley Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average of $24.19.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RILY shares. BidaskClub cut B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine cut B. Riley Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 321.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

