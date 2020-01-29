Bridge City Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG)

Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 78.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 764.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the third quarter valued at $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VPG opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. Vishay Precision Group Inc has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market cap of $472.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.34.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $67.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 10,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $382,741.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,475 shares of company stock worth $545,227. 6.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

