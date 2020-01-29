Bridge City Capital LLC Invests $1.70 Million in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 28,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 277.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 498,027 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,374,000 after purchasing an additional 366,152 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth about $19,596,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth about $14,745,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 90.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 433,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,543,000 after purchasing an additional 206,160 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $654,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,663.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $930,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,621.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,462 shares of company stock worth $14,832,730 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $70.59 on Wednesday. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $74.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -141.18 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.70 and its 200-day moving average is $63.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $94.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.46 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TNDM. BidaskClub upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.92.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

