Bridge City Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,933 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rogers by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Rogers during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Rogers by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the second quarter valued at $353,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROG opened at $125.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.72 and a 200 day moving average of $137.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $118.91 and a 52-week high of $206.43.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.67 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 target price on Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.00.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

