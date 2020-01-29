LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Purchased by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,237 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 137.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at about $1,780,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 264,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,336,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,398,000 after buying an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $25,609.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,527.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 6,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $247,372.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,168.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,493 shares of company stock worth $13,065,190 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMAT. ValuEngine cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. First Analysis lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.64. The company has a market capitalization of $733.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.94.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

