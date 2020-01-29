American Assets Investment Management LLC Has $943,000 Position in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR)

American Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,950 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Property Reit were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 39.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,365,000 after purchasing an additional 333,459 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 6.2% in the third quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 994,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,267,000 after purchasing an additional 58,018 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 4.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 706,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,354,000 after purchasing an additional 30,925 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 25.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 338,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 68,869 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BPR opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average of $19.07. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a one year low of $17.64 and a one year high of $21.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Brookfield Property Reit

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (?BPR?) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (?BPY?) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

