EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2,674.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG stock opened at $77.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.57. EOG Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $107.89. The company has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. EOG Resources had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.95.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Read More: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.