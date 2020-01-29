American Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 147.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 294,000 shares during the period. Energy Transfer LP Unit makes up 1.0% of American Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $6,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,708,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,352,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 6.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,370,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,088,000 after acquiring an additional 208,144 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 13.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,099,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 9.0% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 11,115,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,393,000 after acquiring an additional 916,194 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 238,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,940.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 517,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,772,332.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,087,224 shares of company stock valued at $47,999,005. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.11.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

