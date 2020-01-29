Bridge City Capital LLC Acquires 55,612 Shares of Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO)

Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) by 92.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,612 shares during the quarter. Nanometrics accounts for 1.7% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Nanometrics were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,175,000 after buying an additional 450,356 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nanometrics by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after buying an additional 163,008 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 787,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nanometrics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 465,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NANO stock opened at $35.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.31. Nanometrics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 5.34. The company has a market cap of $877.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.64.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NANO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nanometrics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

