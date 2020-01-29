Bridge City Capital LLC Purchases 7,506 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Neogen comprises 1.3% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Neogen by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 34,015 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Neogen by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Neogen by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Neogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 159.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 156,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after buying an additional 96,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

NEOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Neogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Neogen stock opened at $68.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.47 and its 200 day moving average is $67.81. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $79.83.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.93 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 9.17%. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $559,359.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,544.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Reed sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $69,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,650 shares of company stock worth $13,260,212. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

