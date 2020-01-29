Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Holdings Boosted by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Noble Energy by 16.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,058 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 34,498 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 243,373 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the third quarter worth about $9,646,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 22.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,208 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 645,232 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $14,492,000 after acquiring an additional 33,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $4,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,368,284 shares in the company, valued at $80,771,450.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Urban acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $305,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,644.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy stock opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $28.40.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NBL shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Noble Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised Noble Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Noble Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Noble Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

