American Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 19,425 Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Peoples Bank OH bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $869,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $13,215,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,428,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

In related news, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $582,456.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,045.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFC stock opened at $54.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.02 and its 200 day moving average is $52.56. The stock has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $56.92.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

