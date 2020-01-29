First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Purchased by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,226 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,478 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bankshares accounts for 1.4% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 90.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 5,875.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 103.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.33. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.16.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $248,571.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.77 per share, for a total transaction of $52,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,635.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,900 shares of company stock worth $310,986 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FFIN. BidaskClub cut First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Stephens cut their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. First Financial Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.