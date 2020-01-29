American Assets Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

American Assets Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,426,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,040,000 after purchasing an additional 543,917 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Nordstrom by 1,093.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,383,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,951,000 after buying an additional 2,184,167 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Nordstrom by 38.7% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,855,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,478,000 after buying an additional 517,324 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 5.2% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,097,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,960,000 after buying an additional 54,715 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,031,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,201,000 after acquiring an additional 113,363 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Shares of JWN stock opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $48.87.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 70.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

JWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Sunday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

In related news, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 17,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $692,190.18. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,613.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $140,819.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,078 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,698 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.