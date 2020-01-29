Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 87.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1,376.8% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 63,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 59,217 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 131.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 20,087 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $64.36 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $70.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.94. The firm has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $81.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Maxim Group cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,478.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,027. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

