Bridge City Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.1% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,177 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $50,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,428.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $1,116,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,257 shares of company stock valued at $2,887,010 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amedisys in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $181.42 on Wednesday. Amedisys Inc has a 52-week low of $106.65 and a 52-week high of $184.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $494.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amedisys Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.