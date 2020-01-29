Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 20,000 Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westrock during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Westrock by 1,394.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Westrock by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Westrock during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

WRK opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Westrock Co has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.09.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Westrock had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of Westrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $7,672,761.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 689,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,038,630.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of Westrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $1,031,150.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 300 shares of company stock worth $12,467 and sold 255,618 shares worth $10,378,523. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

