Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,606.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 256 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.06.

In other news, VP Christopher M. Paulsen sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total transaction of $234,215.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,164.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $258,107.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,029.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,323 shares of company stock worth $1,173,258 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $140.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.35. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $114.79 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

