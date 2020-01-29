Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1,524.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1,242.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $43.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.08. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average is $41.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.18 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.85%. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,198,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 203,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,352. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $306,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,676 shares of company stock worth $1,612,249 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

