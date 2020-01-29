Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 45,149 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000.

Shares of POCT opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average of $25.09. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bridge City Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vishay Precision Group Inc
Bridge City Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vishay Precision Group Inc
Bridge City Capital LLC Invests $1.70 Million in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc
Bridge City Capital LLC Invests $1.70 Million in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc
Bridge City Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Rogers Co.
Bridge City Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Rogers Co.
LeMaitre Vascular Inc Shares Purchased by Bridge City Capital LLC
LeMaitre Vascular Inc Shares Purchased by Bridge City Capital LLC
American Assets Investment Management LLC Has $943,000 Position in Brookfield Property Reit Inc
American Assets Investment Management LLC Has $943,000 Position in Brookfield Property Reit Inc
EOG Resources Inc Shares Bought by American Assets Investment Management LLC
EOG Resources Inc Shares Bought by American Assets Investment Management LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report