Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 45,149 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000.

Shares of POCT opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average of $25.09. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61.

