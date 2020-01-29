Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 23,615 D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 23,615 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $35,941,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,074,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in D. R. Horton by 1,496.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,078,000 after buying an additional 339,290 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in D. R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,061,000. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in D. R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.46.

In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $2,091,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,992,478.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $26,019.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,764 over the last 90 days. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $61.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52 week low of $34.96 and a 52 week high of $61.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.60 and a 200 day moving average of $51.59.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

