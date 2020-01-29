Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Invests $1.40 Million in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 609.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $456,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Paypal by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,582,649,000 after buying an additional 1,194,180 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth $76,961,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at $73,282,000. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 9.2% during the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,371,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $763,598,000 after buying an additional 623,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Paypal to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Nomura set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.35.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $116.52 on Wednesday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $121.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $137.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at $11,959,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,379 shares of company stock worth $9,197,226 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

