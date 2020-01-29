Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Invests $1.67 Million in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 39,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EZU. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 115,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,563,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 38,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

BATS:EZU opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.88. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.