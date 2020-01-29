Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Equinix by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.
Equinix stock opened at $602.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $580.55 and a 200-day moving average of $557.32. Equinix Inc has a one year low of $372.75 and a one year high of $609.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Equinix from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equinix from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Equinix to $610.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.56.
In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.53, for a total value of $3,295,651.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,076,204.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.67, for a total transaction of $330,234.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,904 shares in the company, valued at $8,916,895.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,998 shares of company stock valued at $10,621,400. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
Equinix Profile
Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.
