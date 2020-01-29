Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Equinix by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock opened at $602.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $580.55 and a 200-day moving average of $557.32. Equinix Inc has a one year low of $372.75 and a one year high of $609.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($3.55). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Equinix from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equinix from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Equinix to $610.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.56.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.53, for a total value of $3,295,651.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,076,204.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.67, for a total transaction of $330,234.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,904 shares in the company, valued at $8,916,895.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,998 shares of company stock valued at $10,621,400. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

