CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $71.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.55.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Mizuho increased their price objective on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen set a $76.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

